Minister says Naas Hospital is site of 'key concern' regarding trolley crisis

The Minister of Health has said that Naas General Hospital is a site of 'key concern' regarding the trolley crisis.

It has been confirmed in a parliamentary reply to Catherine Murphy, the Social Democrats Co-Leader and TD for North Kildare, that Naas General Hospital is one of nine key sites of concern in relation to the shortage of beds.



Dep Murphy asked the Minister if there is a management plan for persons waiting on hospital trolleys at Naas General hospital. She also asked for an update on the current trolley numbers and anticipated numbers in coming months.

In his reply the Minster stated the HSE Winter Plan for 2018/19 provides for a 4-week enhanced focus period from 17 December 2018 to 13 January 2019, targeting nine key sites of concern and that Naas General Hospital has been identified as one of these sites, based on performance in previous winters.

“I am pleased that the Minister has taken notice of just how acute the situation is in Naas General however a four week period of focus is a sticking plaster over a long-term problem. While I welcome the fact that there will be extra measures taken during this one month enhanced focus period I would also urge the Minister to recognise that this is a year round problem and urgent steps are required to ensure that Naas General is equipped to deal with the numbers attending throughout the year and not just for a 4 week period," she said.