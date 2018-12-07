23 new jobs created at €3.7 million Kildare Circle K N7 service station near Kill

A total of 23 new jobs have been created with today's opening of the €3.7million Circle K service station on the N7 near Kill.

The official opening celebration, attended by Circle K senior management, took place yesterday, Thursday December 6 with a host of special offers available in store on the day.

Circle K said the service station and job creation is part of an overall investment of €35 million, which has gone towards the development of four new Circle K Ireland sites.

These include two sites in County Kildare as well as sites in Gorey in Co. Wexford and Athlone in Co. Westmeath. The investment in these new sites and the completion of recent newly developed sites at City North beside the M1 in Dublin, and Junction 14 on the M8 in Fermoy will create a total of 240 new jobs.

The company said the opening of Circle K Kill North on the N7 represents a significant strategic addition to the Circle K network and will be open for customers 24/7. In addition, it is anticipated that Kill North will cater for some 47,000 motorists daily on the N7.

Niall Anderton, Managing Director of Circle K Ireland commented; “Today is a momentous occasion for Circle K Ireland as we open the newest service station in our network strategically located at Kill North on the N7. As the busiest commuter belt in Ireland, we are delighted to open this new state of the art facility and look forward to catering for some 47,000 motorists who travel this road daily offering them our extensive and high-quality food and coffee range in addition to our premium fuels along with a range of other essential services.

“In addition, we are also pleased to create 23 new jobs for the local area and I’d like to take this opportunity to welcome our new colleagues to the Circle K family.”

Circle K will boast a range of service offerings including Circle K’s extensive deli food range, it’s Mexican street food offering 'Cantina' as well as its own specialty coffee Simply Great Coffee.

Other services and amenities including full hot deli offer, indoor seating area, off-license, multiple car spaces and truck and coach parking and pumps for AdBlue customers.