667 people on outpatient waiting lists for over two years at Naas General Hospital according to Kildare TD

A North Kildare TD has slammed outpatient delays at Naas Hospital with almost 200 people waiting three to four years for an appointment.

Dep Frank O’Rourke has expressed concern for the 667 people waiting for an outpatient appointment in Naas General Hospital for more than two years.

He was commenting as new figures obtained by Fianna Fáil show that nationwide there are over 47,000 people waiting for outpatient appointments for more than two years.

"Last month we saw outpatient waiting lists break another record with 515,547 waiting to be seen around the country. In Naas General Hospital, 667 people are waiting between two and three years, 196 are waiting greater than three years and six people have been waiting for an appointment for over four years," he said.

"For any person to wait greater than two years for treatment is shocking, the level of deterioration that can occur in that time is oftentimes irreversible. For many, their lives are put on hold while waiting, some people can’t work due to pain, and others depend on the assistance of kind family members or friends to help them. It’s simply unacceptable.

"Only last week we saw that Naas General Hospital was one of the worst-hit hospitals on the INMO trolley watch on a given day. The long and the short of it is that patients are being left high and dry by a system that that cannot cope", concluded Deputy O’Rourke.

According to the Irish Nursing Organisation's (INO) trolley watch figures, there are 16 people on trolleys at the hospital today.