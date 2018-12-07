Gardai step up checkpoints and patrols as part of Kildare Christmas Road Safety Campaign

A major clampdown on drink/drug driving, speeding and dangerous driving has been put in place as part of the Kildare Gardai's Christmas Road Safety Campaign.

An Garda Síochána in Kildare have launched their Christmas Road Safety Campaign, which will run until Wednesday, January 2.

The campaign will entail increased patrols and checkpoints over the festive period and will target drink/drug driving, speeding, dangerous/careless driving, driving while using mobile phones and the non wearing of seat belts as well as other offences.

Kildare Garda are appealing to all road users to act responsibly and safely on the roads throughout the Christmas and New Year period.

They want to specifically warn drivers of the dangers of driving the morning after a night of drinking, when driving could still be impaired by alcohol.