€800,000 of cannabis seized from van on N7 at Rathcoole as part of major garda operation

A man driving a van carrying €800,000 worth of cannabis herb on the N7 at Rathcoole was arrested by gardai yesterday as part of a major operation.

Gardaí from the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, targeting serious criminal activity in the Dublin and Meath regions, intercepted a vehicle the vehicle at approximately 6.30pm yesterday evening.

A large quantity of cannabis herb with an approximate street value of €800,000 was seized.



One man in his 40s was arrested for drug trafficking offences. He is currently in custody at Clondalkin Garda station detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996, and follow up investigations are on-going.

Later that evening, the gardai also intercepted two vehicles in a car park at Liffey Valley.

A large quantity of suspected cocaine with an approximate street value of €2.8 million was seized and three men and one woman all in their 40s were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking offences. It's understood gardai made the arrests at 7.10pm.



The men are currently detained at Clondalkin, Ballyfermot and Lucan Garda stations under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996, and follow up investigations are on-going. Cash totalling approximately €50,000 has also been recovered in a follow up search at a residence in Co. Meath.

Meanwhile, Gardaí arrested another man yesterday and seized a quantity of drugs in Finglas.

At 7pm on December 6, Gardaí attached to Finglas Garda Station searched a house in Finglas in Dublin. During the course of the search Gardaí seized cannabis with an estimated street value in excess of €200,000.

A man in his 20s was arrested and is detained at Finglas Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1096.