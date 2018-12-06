Iarnród Eireann announces details of late night Kildare Christmas train services
Late night trains on Fridays and Saturdays
If you are out on the town in Dublin, or simply catching up on some shopping in the run up to December 25, there are now some extra options to get home to Kildare.
Iarnród Eireann's late night Christmas services are back from tomorrow, Friday December 7.
On Friday 7, Saturday 8, Friday 14, Saturday 15, Friday 21 and Saturday 22 December there will be extra trains from Pearse/Connolly to all DART, Maynooth, Dundalk and Kildare line stations.
On Fridays and Saturdays
00:20hrs and 01:55hrs from Dublin Pearse serving all stations to Maynooth
23:50hrs and 01:50hrs from Dublin Pearse serving all stations to Drumcondra, and all stations from ParkWest to Kildare
Monday 31st December (after New Year's Eve concerts)
01:20hrs and 02:55hrs from Dublin Pearse serving all stations to Maynooth
00:50hrs and 02:50hrs from Dublin Pearse serving all stations to Drumcondra, and all stations from ParkWest to Kildare
