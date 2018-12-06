TRAFFIC ALERT: New temporary road layout in place on Kildare's M7 from this morning

Traffic was very heavy around Naas this morning with delays northbound and southbound on the M7 passing the roadworks at the exits for the town.

From this morning as part of the motorway upgrade, a temporary road layout is in place on the M7 southbound between J9 Naas North and J10 Naas South. This will remain in place until further notice.

Lane restrictions will be in place between the two junctions, but traffic in both lanes will still be able to exit at J10.