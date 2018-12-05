Three out of four people surveyed say Christmas is stressful
Almost one in five said they expect confrontations at their family gatherings
Are you stressed about Christmas?
A survey which looked at Ireland’s everyday stress levels in the run up to Christmas has found that more than a third of people surveyed are stressed in the run up to Christmas.
The survey, conducted by Zenflore also found that:
● Despite the apparent economic boom, money is more of a worry this year than last year for two in five people
● More than a third of people surveyed are worried about affording gifts for their kids this Christmas
● Half of people surveyed are stressed about spending money this Christmas
● One in ten people surveyed said they will be spending Christmas alone this year
● 20% said they get stressed by family gatherings, while 10% said they don’t enjoy them
● Almost one in five said they expect confrontations at their family gatherings
● Almost 20% described Christmas as lonely or sad
● Money is the biggest stress for people with almost two thirds highlighting it
● Other stresses include: Buying gifts (47%), gaining weight (25%), extra cooking (30%)
● Half of people surveyed manage stress by walking, 34% said eating while 10% said religion helps them manage stress
● One in two find it hard to relax at Christmas.
