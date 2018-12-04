Kildare landlord settles with revenue for over €600,000 in latest tax defaulters list
An Athy landlord was the biggest Kildare tax defaulter on the latest list published by the revenue commissioners today.
Frances Rowan of 33 Bridgefield Manor, Athy owed €292,886 in tax, €130,602 in interest and €199,695 in penalties for under-declaration of Capital Gains Tax. She settled with the Revenue for a total of €623,183.
Alan Burke, of Killybeggs Road, Clane paid a total of €48,503.47 to the Revenue for under-declaration of income tax. The company director/landlord had amounted a tax bill of €31,025.72, interest of €7,863.94 and €9,613.81 in penalties.
A Rathangan man has agreed to hand over €72,323 for the under-declaration of Capital Gains Tax. Company director, James Earle of Newtown, Rathangan owed €48,746 in tax, €8,953.20 in interest and €14,623.80 in penalties.
Meanwhile, a JCB driver/haulier from Nurney settled with Revenue for €51,567.55 for the under-declaration of income tax and VAT. Christopher Higginbotham of Newtown, Nurney had amounted a tax bill of €21,798.70, €7,970.15 in interest and €21,798.70 in penalties.
Mill House Properties Ltd of Levitstown, Athy agreed to pay the tax man a total of €89,777.58. The real estate agent/amusement machines supplier owed €43,724 in tax, €32,936.38 in interest and €13,117.20 in penalties for the under-declaration of VAT.
Kenneth Smyth of 607 River Forest, Leixlip is to pay Revenue €43,219.06 for the under-declaration of VAT. The haulier owed €26,512 in tax, €8,753.46 in interest and €7,953.60 in penalties. The penalty element of this settlement was determined by the court.
Wicklow man, Liam Lee settled for €78,915.60 which was made up of €55,572.47 in tax, €8,187 in interest and €15,156.13 in penalties. The electrician from Kilmurray, Baltinglass was penalised for the under-declaration of income tax.
COURT FINES
Three people with Kildare addresses were fined by the courts between July and September for failure to lodge income tax returns.
Peter Deora of 5 Kingsbry, Straffan Road, Maynooth, a software developer/programmer, was fined €1,250. Michael Kenny, an accountant, of 13 The Gables, Kill, was fined €3,750. Robert Mehigan of Grangemore, Kilcullen, a company director was fined €1,250 in relation to a rental income return.
Two Kildare people were fined €2,500 each for the misuse of marked mineral oil fuel. These were John Goode of 3 The Road, Walshestown Park, Newbridge, a paving contractor; and John Stokes, of 3 Millwood, Mill Lane, Naas.
Vasil Dinkov, a shop owner, with an address at Apartment 56, The Meadow, Oldtown Hill, Celbridge, was fined €2,500 for the illegal selling of cigarettes.
