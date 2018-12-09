Get Fit fundraiser for Clane GAA club

Routine is a crucial element in keeping fit.

That is according to Kildare North TD, James Lawless, who is one of a number of fourteen team leaders in the Clane Get Fit fundraiser which begins on January 4.

Daire Dillon said the programme lasts six weeks and is aimed at all age groups.

It is also a big fundraiser for Clane GAA club.

Deputy Lawless attended the launch at Supervalu in Clane last Wednesday night.

For the past two years, he has been in Tommy Dillon's team but this year he has been honoured with leadership.

He could have anything from ten to fifteen people on his team.

The programme is being sponsored to the tune of €2,000 by Supervalu's owner, Alan Condron.

Participants pay €100 to take part (or €80 if they register before December 14). “A lot of local clubs are taking part,” said Daire.

A time table will be available and there are events in which one can take part almost at any time of day.

Weight loss is a big theme and there will be weigh ins on Mondays and Thursdays.

“The project has been very social in the past,” said Daire.

This is the fourth year of the fundraiser and they are expecting there will be between 160-200 taking part, as with last year.

Clane GAA chairman, Anthony O'Dea, said it is very much “a community event.”

Paul Dunne, who has taken part previously told the Leader at the launch: “Some people cried when they realized how much they lost.”

Deputy Lawless said that last time he lost about two stone, dropping from 14 stone to around 12 stone.