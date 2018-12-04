Over 80,000 plant bulbs to be planted at four Kildare roundabouts

Over 80,000 bulbs are going to be planted at four Naas roundabouts over the coming week.

The Parks Section of Kildare County Council will be carrying out bulb planting at the following locations over the next week from 8am to 4 pm daily.

- Caragh Roundabout Monday December 3, Tuesday 4 and Wednesday 5

- Redhouse Roundabout Monday 10 and Tuesday 11 December

- Ballymore Eustace Road Roundabout Monday 10 December

- Sallins Roundabout Wednesday 5, Thurday 6 and Friday 7 December

The council said all works are weather dependent and traffic management will be in place at each site. Additional works are required at the Sallins roundabout to offload materials. These works will take place from 6am to 7am on Wednesday 5 December.

"Over 80,000 bulbs are being planted, including daffodils, tulips, anemone and allium, so you can look forward to a brilliant burst of colour next year," said the local authority.