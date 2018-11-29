Fintan O'Toole to discuss Brexit book in Kildare college

The Kildare public are being invited to attend a talk at Maynooth University by Irish Times columnist Fintan O’Toole.

Mr O’Toole will be discussing his new book, Heroic Failure: Brexit and the Politics of Pain next Thursday, December 6 with Prof John O’Brennan, Director of the Centre for Europe and Eurasian Studies at Maynooth University.The event, which is open to members of the public, takes place in Iontas Theatre, North Campus, Maynooth University, at 2pm.

O’Toole’s book deals with the Brexit referendum; the chaos it unleashed in British politics and the stark challenges of a ‘No Deal Brexit’ for the island of Ireland.

In particular, it examines the rise of English nationalism, and how a country that once had colonies is redefining itself as an oppressed nation requiring liberation. He believes that failure is no longer heroic – and its terrible costs will be paid by the most vulnerable of Brexit's supporters, and by those who may suffer the consequences of a hard border in Ireland and the breakdown of a fragile peace.