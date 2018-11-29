Kildare's Luka Bloom joins wealth of stars on new fundraising album for homeless

Kildare native, Luka Bloom features on a new album with Damien Dempsey, Bellx1, Snow Patrol, David Gray, Lisa Hannigan, The Frames, and James Vincent McMorrow to help raise funds for three Irish homeless charities.

The Street Lights collective have just released the video to their special cover of Simon and Garfunkel's classic single 'Homeward Bound' and announced the track listing for the upcoming Street Lights album.

Ireland's musicians joined forces as 'Street Lights' to release 'Homeward Bound' and the album 'Street Lights' to generate funds for the most vulnerable, our homeless.

Peter McVerry Trust, Simon Community Ireland and Focus Ireland will be the recipients of all profits of the single and album sales, which they have agreed will go directly to rehoming and rehousing on a national level.

To donate €4 to the Street Lights Project text street lights to 50300 (Focus Ireland, Simon Community and Peter McVerry Trust between them will receive a minimum of €3.60.

Fifteen songs have been carefully selected by artists and organisers to feature on the self titled album ‘Street Lights' which will be released on Friday 7 December.

The album also features songs from Saint Sister, Richard Hawley, Villagers, Stephen James Smith, Lisa O'Neill, Glenn and Ronan and Celtic Woman.

The single ‘Homeward Bound' was recorded in Camden Studios with producer/arranger Cian Boylan and features a host of prolific artists including The High Hopes Choir, Gary Lightbody, Cathy Davey, Villagers, Loah, Bono, Roisin O, Join Me In The Pines, Little Green Cars, Saint Sister and Colm Mac Con Iomaire. '

'Street Lights' the album is is available to pre order NOW by clicking here for a physical copy, or clicking here for a digital copy.

Luka Bloom performs 'All I Want Is A Room Somewhere' on the album.

The High Hopes Choir said: “It’s been such a joy to work with so many amazing musicians, artists and people from across the music industry to release this single and album to the public. We hope they love it as much as we all do, and buy it to help our homeless citizens.”

'Homeward Bound' available across all digital platforms now and will be followed by the full album 'Street Lights' on Friday 7 December 2018 from all good record stores and across all digital platforms.

Check out the new single