Conor McGregor case adjourned at Kildare court

A case against Mixed Martial Arts champion Conor McGregor, has been postponed until Wednesday next November 28.

Mr McGregor (30), with an address given as 2 Laraghcon, Lucan, was summoned to appear at today’s sitting of Naas District Court to answer charges of speeding and driving licence offences in the Naas area.

The prosecuting Garda is Sgt Michael Keevans.

Listed at No 89 in the District Court list, when Mr McGregor’s name was called, solicitor Tim Kennelly told Judge Desmond Zaidan that Mr McGregor was not present. Mr Kennelly said that Mr McGregor’s defence team was seeking a precis of the evidence.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said the essence of the offences was summed up on the summons. He agreed to postpone the case until next Wednesday, November 28, anytime from 2.00pm onwards at the Naas Courthouse.

Asked about the serving of the summons, Garda Sgt Jim Kelly said that the Gardai served the summons on Mr McGregor in person, face to face.

Judge Zaidan said: “I won’t ask why he is not here but the onus was on the defence solicitor to inform his client to turn up for the hearing. If it is contested I won’t hear the case in absentia (in the absence of Mr McGregor).”

The judge added that if Mr McGregor wanted more information, his solicitor could contact the Gardai.

Sgt Kelly said there would be a number of Garda witnesses.

Read also: Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor due before Kildare court on speeding charge