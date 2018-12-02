Frustration over traffic lights in Newbridge

A local councillor has vented his frustration over the synchronisation of traffic lights in Newbridge town.

At the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting on November 21, Cllr Murty Aspell slammed the SCOOT system, saying it is not working for Newbridge.

“Cars in Dublin are travelling faster than cars in Newbridge,” he said.

Cllr Aspell demanded that a member of Kildare County Council investigate the synchronisation of the lights.

Independent Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy said people spend a disproportionate amount of time commuting around the town.

She said she was concerned at the length of time a traffic management plan will take to roll out for the town, and suggested looking at a temporary solution. “People are being deterred from the town because it is taking so long to get into the town”, she said.

Cllr Morgan McCabe said traffic is backed up to the Curragh roundabout, and a radical solution is needed.

A report issued by Kildare County Council said; “The National Transport Authority (NTA) has commenced a Newbridge Town Transport Framework which will change the flow and length of journeys in the town.” A meeting with the NTA was due to take place on November 21.

