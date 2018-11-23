Kilcock Park and Ride Facility now open with over 60 spaces

The long awaited Kilcock Park and Ride facility opened this morning with over 60 spaces.

Kildare County Council said the car park, which is adjacent to Lidl, was developed primarily to cater for commuters and those car pooling and long stay customers.

"In formally opening the car park, Cllr Tim Durkan, Cathaoirleach of the Maynooth Municipal District welcomed the provision of additional long stay car parking in Kilcock to assist commuters using Irish Rail, Bus Eireann and other commuter bus services. He noted that short term parking in the Square and adjacent streets would improve for local residents, shoppers and businesses in Kilcock," said a council spokesperson.

Mr Peter Carey, Chief Executive, stated the provision of long stay car parking would assist in reducing the number of private passenger vehicles commuting to Dublin and thus support the council's long term sustainable transport agenda.

The new car park is within a three minute walk to Kilcock Rail Station and the Square. It will cost you €1 per hour (minimum) to park there but you can avail of a €3 per day ticket or €50 per month option. There are four disabled car spaces provided and the council will consider the provision of secure bike lockers at the facility in the near future.

"The development of this park and ride facility is another initiative by Kildare County Council to complement the programme of enhancement in Kilcock, which includes the completion of the Square redevelopment, the new Health Centre, and the Harbour and adjacent Greenway development. Plans are now advancing for a new Community Centre and sports facilities at The Bawnogues," added the spokesperson.