Jack & Jill real diamond pendants to be found this Christmas at stores in Kildare

Diamonds really are a girl’s best friend as artist and DJ Mo Kelly stressed when she launched The Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation Christmas Gift Ideas for 2018.

"In true Marilyn style Mo modelled one of the two real diamond pendants to be found in Jack & Jill Candles this Christmas. The candles are made in Ireland by Celtic Candles and are available in two delicate fragrances - Red Dahlia or Coconut, Water and Lime," said the Jack & Jill Foundation.

"Every candle has a sparkling costume pendant in the base and two will have a real diamond pendant. Loyes Diamonds of Baggot Street, Dublin have generously donated two new necklaces, after the original diamonds were found by two lucky purchasers; one of whom was given the candle as a Christmas present last year. The candles are available for €19.95 on www.jackandjill.ie or in Jack & Jill Charity Boutiques in Naas, Newbridge and Crookstown."

Jack & Jill must raise €3.5 million annually to provide it's home nursing care and respite service and is reliant on the generosity of the public especially as the year comes to a close.

"There are many ways to support the charity with every €16 raised providing one hour of care and helping to keep sick children at home this Christmas. Jack & Jill currently cares for 12 children in Co. Kildare," it said.

Other gift ideas can be found on www.jackandjill.ie including the following:

New for 2018 – wrap up for Jack & Jill

This year for the first time we have specially designed Jack & Jill Christmas wrapping paper at a cost of €6 for a pack of 12 sheets (4 x 3 types) accompanied with matching gift tags.

Gift Certificates for Teachers

Jack & Jill personalised Gift Certificates for children to give their teacher. We will provide a personalised gift card with the teacher’s name and the name of the family/child.

Jack & Jill Christmas Cards

Christmas Cards retailing at €4 per pack There is a choice of a traditional selection or contemporary cards with Christmas illustrations from 6 leading Irish illustrators – Steve Simpson, Peter Donnelly, Chris Judge, The Project Twins, Martin Beckett and Derry Dillon.

191 Volkswagen Golf Car Raffle

Be in with a chance to win a brand new 191 Volkswagen Golf 5 door car. An idea stocking filler with tickets priced at €5 each or €20 for a book of 5 (1 free ticket). Car kindly donated by Steeltech Sheds. Tickets available from the office on 045894538 or the Jack & Jill website.

Other gift ideas include tickets to the Lord Mayor’s Charity Ball in the Mansion House in January, Christmas books, Santa’s Magical Trail at the Clanard Court, Athy, and a festive CD with Celine Byrne, Soprano, performing ‘O Holy Night’.