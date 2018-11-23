Kildare crafters showcase designs at Gifted

Two award winning crafers from Athy will showcase their work at craft and design fair Gifted which will be held in the RDS over five days, from December 5-9.

Handcrafted homeware fans can get their hands on the latest fun-ware range from Kildare’s award-winning duo Sam Agus Nessa from Athy.

Native hardwood and all things impishly childish, handcrafted to perfection, is what Sam Agus Nessa from Athy are all about.

Nessa, who has a Masters in furniture making, teamed-up with Sam in the UK before moving back home to start making their unique range of sweet wooden characters.

“We only use Irish timber sourced from a man in Kilruddery who travels around the country collecting fallen trees and cutting down trees which have come to the end of their life,” said Nessa.

“We never know what we are going to get, only that the trees haven’t been purposely knocked down for timber, which is good for the environment.

“We work with olive, ash, beech, oak and we have even come across a bit of walnut, which was special.

“We describe our journey as a tongue-in-cheek fairytale, complete with our cat. The last 18 months have been exactly that. We love having fun with what we do.”

Sam Agus Nessa will exhibit new products at Gifted including a sheep mobile, a teach gloine candle holder and the long-awaited Ellie the Elephant, who has been transformed from the much-loved chopping board into a clock.

Other producers from Kildare who will display their gift ideas include Baressential Art of Soap from Castledermot and LizzieB Soap from Nurney.

“Gifted is a celebration of Christmas giving and will feature the country’s largest collection of thoughtful gifts for your loved ones,” said organiser Patrick O’Sullivan.

“It is a unique opportunity to interact with the most creative people in Ireland and discover thousands of original products available only at Gifted.

“Our curated offering gives you the opportunity to secure once-off presents from a wide selection of contemporary Irish jewellery, fashion, accessories, ceramics, interiors, art, photography, and children’s gifts.

“Giving a Gifted gift to loved ones this Christmas means that they will receive a present that has been lovingly created and probably can’t be sourced anywhere else.”

Gifted also features The Spectacular Christmas Food Emporium with over 100 artisan food producers, where you can meet the experts who can help you plan and source every aspect of your festive meal right up to the bronzed turkey.