KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Large three and four-bedroom Derrinturn homes

Coonan New Homes and Sherry Fitzgerald Reilly are selling large three and four-bedroom detached and semi-detached homes (c.1,245 – 1,563 sq.ft.), in Cluain Dara, Derrintur , with prices ranging from €227,500 to €305,000.

Cluain Dara is an exclusive development of spacious three and four-bedroom detached, and semi-detached homes family homes, located in the idyllic family friendly environment of Derrinturn.

This new phase of the development will comprise 13 family homes. There are currently four houses on offer with a number of houses already being snapped up since mid-year.

Enjoy the tranquillity of country living within 30 miles of Dublin city. Access to the M50 roadway network at Palmerstown is within a 35-minute reach of Derrinturn. The M50 motorway provides the commuter with an opening to a network of roads while the Dublin City Centre central commuter point of Heuston Station is only 45 minutes away.

Tranquil

Cluain Dara will offer residents the benefit of a tranquil lifestyle whilst also benefitting from the amenities of neighbouring towns and villages. Within walking distance of your new home in Cluain Dara is an excellent primary school, traditional pub and restaurant, local shops, garage and a church.

Landport Estates are builders of high repute. Meticulous attention to detail is given to all aspects of the development from planning, through to design. Indeed, there is a strong focus on quality construction right through to the landscaping and finishing off each stage of the development.

Properties are on view by appointment, please contact Coonan New Homes at 01- 6286128 or Sherry Fitzgerald Reilly on 045 868412.

Further details about this development can be found at www.cluaindara.ie