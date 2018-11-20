Temporary road crossing approved for Kill following massive local campaign

News has just broken that a temporary pedestrian crossing has been approved for Kill village.

Fine Gael Senator Anthony Lawlor said Kildare County Council has approved the installation of a temporary crossing for Kill village. KCC have said that permanent crossings will be built as part of the NTA funded Naas to Kill cycle scheme. This project is at the detailed design phase.

"The community of Kill have been forcefully campaigning for the crossing since the unfortunate accident in the village a number of weeks ago. We have had huge support for our campaign; Kildare's Garda Chief Superintendent has previously urged the county council to install a pedestrian crossing in Kill and Johnstown," he said.

“People like Diana Maynard, Paula Mills, Aurley Keenan and Cllr Fintan Brett deserve huge respect for what they have done, everyone who stood with and beside the Kill community in the wind and rain.“

“The next phase is to get the temporary crossing installed immediately. Then, keep the pressure on KCC and the NTA to get the permanent crossing built ASAP. The people of Kill deserve no less. We won’t stop until we are successful.”

The residents earlier gathered at Kildare County Council headquarters in Naas prior to the Naas Municipal District meeting today to hand over a petition with over 1,000 names calling for the crossing to be installed. They have also held protests and slow drives in the village. The campaign was mounted after a school girl was injured in an accident there.