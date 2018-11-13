Kill pedestrian crossing a ‘matter of urgency’ as residents protest outside Kildare County Council offices

Concerned residents of Kill staged a protest outside Kildare County Council offices this afternoon, highlighting the need for a pedestrian crossing in the town.

A march and slow drive has already taken place, following a road accident where a 10-year-old girl was injured on October 18 last.

Resident Diana Maynard says a bigger protest will take place outside the Council offices on Tuesday, November 20 at 3:30pm. The Naas Municipal District meeting is taking place at that time.

Cllr Anne Breen is tabling a motion at the meeting; “That the council provide a pedestrian crossing on the Main Street of Kill Village as a matter of urgency, for the safety of pedestrians and particularly children, crossing the road. This should not be the contingent on the advent of any future planned road works.”

Cllr Emmet Stagg, who was present at the protest, said: “I’ve been trying to get this pedestrian crossing in Kill for the last 10 years. And there was always various excuses about why it wasn’t been done. There’s a real danger there now, it’s a rat run because of the works on the motorway. The council should pass that motion and force the officials to act.”

Resident Diana Maynard said locals are hoping to have a petition to hand in.

“With the traffic through the village on any given day, especially rush hour traffic, you can’t get across the road. And it’s not just for the school children, it’s for young and old. People can’t safely cross the road.

“This was an accident waiting to happen. Thankfully the girl is back in school, she’s doing well and it could have been an awful lot worse. This has been an issue for years, I remember my parents say we need a pedestrian crossing in the village, but especially since the road works have come in, it needs to be done now, not when the works are finished.

“Hopefully we’ll get the pedestrian crossing, we’ll know a few days after the meeting whether they’re going to go ahead with it."

Another slow drive is planned for this Friday.