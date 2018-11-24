Calls for review of recent changes to traffic lights in Newbridge

A review of recent changes to traffic lights signals has been called for.

Dep Fiona O’Loughlin is calling for Kildare County Council and the National Transport Authority (NTA) to review recent changes to traffic lights in Newbridge.

The traffic management plan for Newbridge will be published by the NTA soon however, she said in October changes were made to traffic lights are causing chaos.

“In November 2017 Kildare County Council announced that they would be commencing a new transport plan for the Newbridge area. I was extremely glad that work on a new traffic management plan for Newbridge was going ahead due to the growing congestion throughout the town on a daily basis and I look forward to seeing the review shortly,” she said.

“However, the current traffic lights system is simply not working right now. From Ryston the whole way up to the lights at Tesco are out of sync with some people waiting 20-25 minutes to get from Ryston to Moorefield Park.

She stressed; “We are six weeks away from Christmas and the volume of traffic is only going to continue in the coming weeks. I have made contact with Kildare County Council and I hope that they will have a team out to check the lights sooner rather than later.”

