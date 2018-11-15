Park and Ride for north Kildare commuters

Next Friday will see the start of a park and ride facility for commuters using the Kilcock train station.

That’s according to local Fianna Fail TD Frank O’Rourke who said that a 100 capacity vehicle, will oin operation by next Friday, November 23.

“The park and ride for Kilcock is a much needed resource for commuters,” Deputy O’Rourke explained.

“Working with local business people in Kilcock, I identified potential sites for the park and ride facility, and working with Kildare County Council, I worked to secure this suitable site, adjacent to the Lidl retail store and I am delighted it is now ready to be open.”

And he thanked McGarrell Reilly for assisting him and Kildare County Council.

“This facility, which is close to the town centre and public transport facilities is an important facility for Kilcock and surrounding area.

Read also: More Kildare stops for 139 bus a possibility

“I continue to fight for improved public transport services, we need a better Rail and Bus service for Kilcock. The Route 115 service needs improvement as growing numbers are using public transport to travel to Dublin.

“Travelling to Dublin by car is almost becoming impossible and we need to provide adequate capacity to cater for the increased demand for public transport,” he said.