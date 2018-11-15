North Kildare parents urged to support campaign as applications made for new gaelscoileanna

The Department of Education has confirmed the patronage of the three new primary schools confirmed for Naas and North Kildare has yet to be decided.

The largest patron of Irish-medium schools in the country, An Foras Pátrúnachta (AFP) today announced that it has applied for the patronage of two new primary schools to cater for Maynooth and Leixlip, opening in 2019.

The new schools were confirmed by the Department of Education and Skills earlier this year to cater for the growth in population.

The process for awarding patronage of the schools has been confirmed by the Department of Education and Skills and parental demand is central. The application has been made as part of AFP’s Gaelscoil4All campaign which aims to ensure all children in Ireland have the option to attend a gaelscoil.

General Secretary of An Foras Pátrúnachta, Caoimhín Ó hEaghra said: “We need more Gaelscoileanna to cater for demand from parents. Too often we hear from parents who want Irish-medium education for their child but don’t have that option available.There is only one gaelscoil in each area and unless we secure further supply parents will not be able to access Irish medium education. Kantar Millward Brown research published this month shows that 78% of people believe Irish medium education should be available to every child. We are now calling on parents in the area to support the campaign and register their interest on www.Gaelscoil4All.ie. Parents know the benefits of bilingual - and multilingual education - and they can now help us achieve this great choice for their children through our campaign.”

An Foras Pátrúnachta is currently the patron for over 70 schools in 22 counties across Ireland. The application which has been made is for a co-ed, multi-denominational, gaelscoil. AFP is also offering parents the choice of multi-lingual education, where children will learn a subject through a major european language.

Mr Ó hEaghra added: “Providing diversity and choice to parents in Maynooth and Leixlip is essential. In our schools, everyone’s welcome and everyone’s equal. We welcome all pupils regardless of their background, religion or language of the home.”

Information for parents interested in a new gaelscoil for Maynooth or Leixlip can be found at www.Gaelscoil4All.ie.

Public meetings will be held in Leixlip Manor at 7.30pm on November 27 and the Glenroyal Hotel at 7.30pm on November 28. All are welcome.