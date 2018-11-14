New plans for 298 homes under discussion for former Kildare military barracks

The developer behind a massive housing proposal for Magee Barracks in Kildare town has presented new plans for 298 homes to An Bord Pleanála after the first application for 264 units was turned down by An Bord Pleanála.

The latest plans were submitted on October 31 for consultation under the Housing Act. Ballymount Properties wants to demolish 16 existing buildings to make way for the homes, a neighbourhood centre, three retail units, and a childcare facility.

The first application was lodged with An Bord Pleanála's Strategic Housing Development process. This was introduced by the government to fast track housing developments larger than 100 homes in a bid to ease the housing supply crisis.

Last July, Ballymount Properties was refused permission to proceed with its plans for the development of 200 houses and 64 apartments on the site of the former Barracks on Hospital Street.

The Bord refused the plans for being predominantly three and four-bed semi detached homes, stating that there should be a greater mix of sizes, styles and tenures to be compatible with the County Development Plan and cater for one and two person households.

It was also concerned about the density of the housing and felt it could be increased given the close proximity of the site to the town centre.

Local residents under the banner of The Concerned Residents of Kildare Town lodged a lengthy submission to the plans citing the proposed development’s over emphasis on residential development will ‘push Kildare town further down the line of being a commuter town serving Dublin City’, among other concerns.