Green light for guesthouse over Hartes of Kildare town

The green light has been given for a new five-bed guesthouse on the first floor over Hartes of Kildare town.

Ronlen Taverns Ltd has been given permission for the change of use of the first floor of this protected structure in the Square from abandoned dwelling to use as a guesthouse with five ensuite bedrooms. The work will include minor internal alterations and refurbishment.

Hartes is a well known gastro pub in the heart of the town.