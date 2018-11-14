Plans lodged for 64 acre solar farm beside Kildare's Dunmurray Springs Golf Club

Plans have been lodged for a 64 acre solar farm beside Dunmurray Springs Golf Club on the outskirts of Kildare town.

BNRG Neoen Holdings Ltd. want to build the development of ground mounted solar photovoltaic panels covering an area of up to 185,000m2.

The plans also include a substation/control room and palisade fencing, up to five transformer stations, underground

cables and ducts, boundary security fence, and use of the existing entrance to the public road at Dunmurray

Springs Golf Club.

Permission is sought for 10 years for the site at the townlands of Guidenstown South and Rahilla Glebe. Submissions can be made by December 6 and a decision is due by January 5.

