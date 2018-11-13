New 50km roadworks speed limit on Newbridge road could last up to a year

A new 50km/hr speed limit is to be placed on part of the Naas to Newbridge road later this month.

The new limit has been advertised by Kildare County Council and will apply where the road passes through the townlands of Morristown Upper, Old Connell, Little Connell and Great Connell.

The limit is to apply from Tuesday November 20 and last for the duration of the works on that road or for a period not exceeding a year.

The biggest building project in the entire State is being carried out on that road at present. Lidl is building a new €100m distribution centre at Great Connell and the development also includes a new link road.