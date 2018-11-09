Second bridge for Celbridge moves a step closer

The possibility of a second bridge for Celbridge has moved a step closer according to Kildare TD, Frank O'Rourke.

He confirmed Kildare County Council has been requested to seek funding for a preliminary project appraisal for a second bridge crossing in the town. This application was completed and lodged yesterday with the Department of Transport. He said this is positive progress on a very important project for Celbridge which is long overdue.

“Since I got elected, I have made repeated representations, and met with Minister Ross, to secure funding for the construction of a ring road including the construction of a Second Bridge for Celbridge. I have also worked to have the funding secured for the Maynooth ring road and the completion of the Clane ring road," he said.

He said the application was "a concrete step in the right direction.”

“We also have a preferred option to assist the traffic management and increase capacity at the exiting Liffey Bridge. The main and substantial proposal in this option is the construction of a boardwalk on the Bank of Ireland and McNames's side of the bridge to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists to cross the current Liffey bridge. It is also proposed that Traffic be prevented from turning up the Hazelhatch road in an effort to alleviate traffic delays and congestion.”

He said the existing footpath will also be removed, which would give greater width, and capacity, for traffic to negotiate crossing the bridge.