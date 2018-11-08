Kildare hit with weather warning as storm approaches Ireland

Kildare has been included in a Status Yellow rain warning from Met Éireann.

The national forecaster has issued a series of warnings covering most of the country.

"Southeasterly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/hr. Gusts will exceed these values in exposed coastal areas and on higher ground, especially in the southeast," Met Éireann warns.

The wind warning was issued on Thursday and is valid from 8am on Friday morning until 7pm on Friday evening.

Munster and Connacht are included in a separate similar warning which warns of similar conditions. This warning is valid until 3pm on Friday.

A more specific Status Yellow rainfall warning has also been issued for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Galway, Mayo, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford.

Met Éireann warns that heavy rain will lead to accumulations of around 25 to 40mm but may exceed these limits in mountainous areas in these counties.

This warning is valid from 6am on Friday until 6pm on Friday evening. Standing water will remain an issue for motorists beyond the warning.