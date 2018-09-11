Country singer, Daniel O’Donnell visits County Kildare nursing home

Daniel O'Donnell paid a visit to a Naas nursing home last week.

The hugely popular country singer was in Craddock House, Craddockstown recently to officially open the nursing home's extension.

The Donegal crooner has a connection to one of the residents of the house and came along for the big day.

Naturally, he sang a few songs while he was there, and generally put all of the residents and staff at ease.

The new extension to Craddock House is 12 bedrooms.

The nursing home was established in 1990 and provides excellent care for 89 residents in a warm and homely atmosphere.

At present Craddock House employs 140 staff.

Daniel O'Donnell was warmly welcomed to Craddock House by proprietors Karl and Brid Gallagher.

Dorothy and Daniel during the visit

Daniel O'Donnell meets some of the residents