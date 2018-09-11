Dunlavin family ‘delighted’ as lorry victim’s rehab funding approved

The family of a 29-year-old road traffic victim from Dunlavin, who has spent nearly a year in Naas General Hospital, have recently learned that HSE funding will be provided for his €154,000 placement at the Brain Injury Residential Unit in Lucan.

The family raised concerns in this paper recently that he might lose his place unless the HSE granted the necessary €154,000 funding per year.

Anthony, also known as Jack, Doran was knocked down by a lorry on the M6 in the UK on June 29, 2017, and suffered multiple wounds and a severe injury to his brain.

His dad Tommy and mum, Kathleen, and fiancée, Shauna Higgins from Naas, all travelled over to the UK after the accident where they were told it was “second by second” for Anthony. He spent five and a half weeks in a coma at the Royal Stoke Hospital.

“We’re delighted,” said his dad Tommy.

“We were told the following week that we got the funding and he can take his place up in Lucan. It won’t be for another couple of weeks so he will still be in Naas Hospital until then.”

According to Tommy the HSE confirmed that the funding will be through by the end of September at the latest.

“He’ll be in by the end of the month,” he added.

He broke his hip, pelvis, foot in nine places and had to have a 13 hour operation on his brain and his face restructured.

His mum Kathleen told the Leader recently that “he needs that placrement to complete his journey.”

Anthony was transferred to Naas General Hospital last October.

He has come on so much since the accident that his parents can take now him out for the day.

However they couldn’t take him home full-time as he is not ready and he would lose his acute bed in Naas. According to Tommy it is costing the HSE €700 a day — to keep his son in an acute bed at Naas General Hospital.