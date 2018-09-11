Green light for 96 new apartments in Newbridge

Kildare County Council has given the go head for 96 new apartments on Station Road in Newbridge.

Patrick and Thomas Leeson submitted the project to Kildare County Council on February 28. A decision was due on April 24 but further information was requested.

The applicants are building two four storey apartment blocks consisting of 48 units each — two one-bedroom apartments, six three-bedroom apartments and forty two-bedroom apartments.

The developers responded to concerns raised by the council by reducing the footprint of the apartment blocks and changing the site layout.

Alterations were also made to the style of the balconies and a ‘garden strip’ will be developed along Station Road/Milltown road to ensure an attractive entrance to the town.

The site is located between Spin Activity Centre and another residence beside St Mark’s School.

The full details of the decision and any planning conditions which may be attached have yet to be made available.