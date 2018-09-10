National Salon of the Year award for Deane Hair Design in Kildare town
Celebrations
Joy as the staff accept their award last night
Deane’s Hair Salon in Kildare town are celebrating today after scooping the Outstanding Salon of the Year award last night.
“It was a national final so it was a great achievement,” said Michelle Deane
“It was held the crown plaza hotel in Dublin. There was ten salons in our category from all over Ireland. We are thrilled and humbled to have won such a prestigious award.”
