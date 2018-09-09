Newbridge Town players immortalised as stickers

On Friday night, August 24 Newbridge Town launched the 2018 sticker book as part of the upcoming 50th anniversary.

It was an exciting event in the club’s diary.

“Every schoolboy and girl footballer in the club is immortalised as a sticker. We will be having sticker swap nights,” said a club spokesperson.

“Coaches make an appearance too and the book has a wonderful history section of the club and soccer in the town. It was amazing to have over 250 of the 400 members come through the doors on Friday and collect their personalised book and begin the collection of memories and sticker trading with their team mates and club mates.”