Newbridge woman's sky dive for the Irish Cancer Society raises incredible €6,563

On August 24, Jane McIntyre from Newbridge courageously jumped out of a plane to raise money for the Irish Cancer Society.

Jane had to make her way to the Irish Parachute Club on three different occasions due to weather restrictions but she finally got to do her parachute jump on a sunny Friday afternoon.

Jane raised an incredible €6,563 for cancer services and cancer research.

Brenda McCarthy, Community Fundraiser, Irish Cancer Society said, “I am truly taken aback by the money raised through Jane’s parachute jump. The cancer experience can be a very difficult one, but this money will help ensure no one has to face that journey alone. As Irish Cancer Society gets 98% of its funding through public and corporate donations I want to say a special thanks to all those who donated to Jane’s parachute jump. Your support will make an immense difference to those affected by cancer.”

Jane McIntyre said; "I would like to thank all the people that contributed so generously to the Cancer Society it is very much appreciated."

When asked why she embarked on the fundraiser, she replied; "I had cancer myself. I am a survivor and I wanted to give something back so I decided to take up the challenge.