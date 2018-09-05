Plans for Newbridge Maxol station and store revamp including new drive thru

Plans for the inclusion of a new drive thru and expansion of the Maxol Service Station at Ballymany, Newbridge have been lodged with Kildare County Council.

The owners want to build a 317sqm extension to the existing shop, deli and off licence, with the creation of a modernised shop, wine off license, deli and seating area.

They also want to include a new drive thru facility at the rear of the shop, a new bin compound and separate solid fuel store, demolition of the two existing drive through car wash facilities and replacement with two roll-over car washes.

The plans also include 57 car parking spaces and new cycle parking stands.

The plans were lodged on August 29. Submissions can be made by October 2 and a decision is due on October 23.

The application is currently being validated by the council to make sure all the documentation is in order before it can be assessed. This happens with every planning application.