Water disruptions in Newbridge tomorrow
Roseberry area
File photo
There will be water interruptions in Newbridge tomorrow.
It understood homes in the Roseberry area will be without water from 9am to 3pm due to a connection being made by a contractor.
Kildare County Council said the areas affected will be Roseberry Hill, Ross Connell,, Mount Carmel, Barrettstown, Ailesbury Park, College Grove, Roseberry Court, Raymond Court,Old Connell Weir, Barrettstown and surrounding areas.
