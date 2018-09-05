Water disruptions in Newbridge tomorrow

There will be water interruptions in Newbridge tomorrow.

It understood homes in the Roseberry area will be without water from 9am to 3pm due to a connection being made by a contractor.

Kildare County Council said the areas affected will be Roseberry Hill, Ross Connell,, Mount Carmel, Barrettstown, Ailesbury Park, College Grove, Roseberry Court, Raymond Court,Old Connell Weir, Barrettstown and surrounding areas.

