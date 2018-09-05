Top literary award for fifth year Newbridge student
Jahnavi Siluveru from St Conleth's was thrilled
Jahnavi Siluveru
A Newbridge student was thrilled to win the overall award at the recent Gerard Manley Hopkins Festival.
Jahnavi Siluveru, a fifth year student from St Conleth's Community College won The Bowman Award 2018.
"I went expecting a lot and I came out with an award and a smile on my face. It was a wonderful experience that lives up to its name," she said.
He was part of a group of fifth year and transition year students from the school who took part.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on