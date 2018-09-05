KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Kill land up for auction with price tag in excess of half a million euro

A 46.5 acre site has come on the market just 2km from Kill.

Jordan Auctioneers in Newbridge is in charge of the sale of this top quality agricultural lands at Kill East and Painstown, Kill.

"The property is in an excellent location just outside the village of Kill (2km) with frontage onto both the Straffan and Barberstown road. It is easily accessible to a range of locations including Naas 8km, Straffan 8km, Newcastle 12km & Dublin 30km. Junction 7 of the Naas Dual Carriageway is only a 2 minute drive," said the agents.

"The entire is close to a number of Golf Clubs including Palmerstown House, Castlewarden Golf & Country Club, The K Club and Kileen Golf Club. In addition to this Goffs Sales yard is a five minute drive and there is excellent accessibility to the racecourses of Naas, The Curragh, Punchestown and Leopardstown."

The landholding is being offered for sale in 3 lots.

Lot 1: 9.5 acres (3.84 ha) of top quality lands with frontage onto the Straffan road of about 240 metres. Currently in 2 divisions the entire would be an ideal site for a residence subject to obtaining the necessary Planning Permission.

Lot 2: 37 acres (15 hectares) of excellent quality land in 3 large divisions with frontage onto both the Straffan (375 metres) and Barberstown road (350 metres). There are natural boundaries and hedgerows throughout and the Painstown River flows through the lands.

Lot 3: Entire.

Jordan’s have set a guide price of €12,000 per acre for the holding and the auction is scheduled for Friday, October 12 at 3pm in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge.



Additional information is available from Clive Kavanagh or Paddy Jordan of the selling agents.