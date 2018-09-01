Plans for Droichead Nua dancers 70th anniversary ceili

There are not many voluntary clubs or organisations that notch up 70 years in existence but Droichead Nua Irish dancers have smashed that barrier, writes Niamh O’Donoghue.

To mark this milestone, the community group is holding a 70th Anniversary Ceili at Ryston in Newbridge next Saturday, September 1.

“We will also have an exhibition on the night of old photos so if anyone has any that they want included, they can contact me,” said Caroline Morrissey.

She is also working on a book documenting the history of the group which was founded by Joe Cardiff, Jack Farrell and Joe O’Brien.

“The group is run on a totally voluntary basis and is not for profit. Any money that is paid in goes back to the classes,” she added.

There are currently around 100 dancers aged from four or five up to the age of 30 involved in the Droichead Nua Irish Figure Dancing Classes. The classes take place at St Conleth’s Community College.

The anniversary Ceili kicks off at 7pm and music will be provided by the Brian Boru Ceili Band. Doors open at 7pm and tickets are €10. People can also pay in on the door. Further information is available on the Droichead Nua Irish Figure Dancing on Facebook.