Newbridge student, Seán Molloy named as Cycle Against Suicide student leader

Newbridge's Sean Molloy represented the Patrician Secondary School at the annual Cycle Against Suicide Student Leader Ambassadors’ Retreat in Kippure Estate, Co. Wicklow on Wednesday and Thursday, August 15 and 16 last.

The retreat, now in its fifth year, recognises students for their exceptional contribution to the area of mental health.

The aim of the Student Leader Ambassador Programme is to harness the immense leadership potential of these young adults, and empower them to bring the Cycle Against Suicide message, “It’s OK not to feel OK; and it’s absolutely OK to ask for help”, back to their schools and communities.

The student leaders actively participate in all Cycle Against Suicide activities throughout the year.

Sean was amongst the group of exceptional students, nominated by their schools and selected from hundreds of applicants.

Seán and his fellow Student Leader Ambassadors from all over the island of Ireland gathered to participate in the wide range of workshops, including Media Skills, Outdoor Pursuits, Team Building, Presentation Skills and Leadership Training.

As well as participating in workshops and presentations, students also collaborated to develop a theme for this year's Student Leaders' Congress, which will take place in Dublin in January 2019.

The management in Seán’s School have said; "It is a huge honour for Patrician Secondary School to have a student selected for such a prestigious and worthwhile programme at a national level. We are immensely proud of Seán’s achievement."