Kildare comedian Aisling Bea set to star in new Netflix series with Paul Rudd

Kildare actress Aisling Bea is set to star in a new Netflix series called ‘Living With Yourself’.

Aisling, from just outside Kildare town, will work opposite Hollywood actor Paul Rudd, best known for his roles in Knocked Up, Clueless, and the 40-year-old Virgin.

Aisling took to her social media saying; “I am very, very, very excited and I have had to have a lie down on my foam roller.”

Living With Yourself will be an eight-episode series, where Rudd tries to make himself a better person.