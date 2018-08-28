Narraghmore Post Office to join Donadea and Moone closures in County Kildare

Narraghmore Post Office is to join Moone and Donadea on the list of Kildare Post Offices facing closure.

Earlier this afternoon, An Post published the location of 159 Post offices where the serving postmaster has opted to retire under the historic agreement concluded between An Post and the Irish Postmasters’ Union (IPU), and the neighbouring offices to where business will transfer, boosting their transaction levels and viability.

It said this agreement was underpinned by A New Vision for the Future of the Post Office Services in Ireland, accepted by a 5 to 1 majority in a ballot of IPU members earlier this year.

Sixteen such post offices have already closed at the request of the retiring contractor.

The list of locations in which postmasters are retiring, and their neighbouring post offices, is available at www.anpost.ie

Debbie Byrne, Managing Director of An Post Retail thanked the postmasters who have chosen to retire for their great service to An Post and local communities over many years.

She also said that An Post was committed to ensuring the sustainability and viability of the Post Office network and would move now to offer more new and innovative services to customers through the reconfigured network.

“An Post is very grateful for the contribution of the Postmasters over so many years. We will work with the communities that they have served to ensure that their needs continue to be met by An Post for the future.

“The An Post team has done painstaking work combining business and demographic data with extensive local knowledge to produce a network plan which actively supports the future of rural Ireland. We are committed to ensuring a vibrant network for all our customers through investment and the expansion of e-commerce, financial and government services to drive usage and relevancy of the post office in today’s changing environment, she added.

“’We fully acknowledge that this process will be difficult for some customers and communities but the end result will be a strengthened, viable post office network serving the needs of our country for the future,’’ she concluded.