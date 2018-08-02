Concerns raised over closure of Moone and Donadea Post Offices

Concerns have been raised over the closure of Moone and Donadea Post Offices.

Kildare South cllr Martin Miley said it devastating news for two Kildare communities and the far stretching hinterland as An Post announces plans to shut down post offices in Moone and Donadea.

"Thinking about the wider community, particularly the elderly in Moone, who use this post office and a constant basis. I would like to thank Tom and Bernie Wall for the service they have delivered in the community. I know they are devastated with the news also," he said.

Deputy Fiona O’Loughlin, TD said she is deeply concerned over yet another closure of a rural post office in Kildare.

Deputy Fiona O’Loughlin stated that “Our Post Office network must be valued for the role it plays in Irish life and the essential service it provides. The services are vital to rural towns and to people living in rural areas.”

“While these closures across the country are being made in consultation with the owners, this is yet again a major blow to rural communities. People living in the Moone area will now have to travel to Ballitore to their closest post office and means that Moone have lost another service to the area”.

There are 28 post offices left open in Kildare.