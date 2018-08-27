Met Eireann weather forecast for the week ahead

It will be another mixed week on the weather front as the schools reopen after the summer break.

According to Met Eireann, it will be rather breezy to begin this morning with some well scattered showers. Many areas will however see a lot of dry weather through the day with a mix of cloud and some brighter spells. Highs of 16 to 19 degrees Celsius (mildest across east Leinster and south Munster). West to northwest breezes will fall off light later in the day.

Mostly dry overnight on Monday but some mist and patchy drizzle later on some northwestern coasts. Lows of 7 to 12 degrees Celsius.

According to Met Eireann, it will be mostly dry and fairly bright day in midland, eastern and southern areas on Tuesday but clouding over with some rain in the evening and overnight. Mostly cloudy in the west and north with rain developing in the morning and turning persistent through the afternoon but clearing towards nightfall. Highs of 16 to 19 degrees Celsius.

A bright fresh day on Wednesday with sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy in northern parts. Afternoon temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees Celsius.

Met Eireann expects a bright and fresh start in most places on Thursday also with sunny spells and a few showers. Cloud will thicken and rain and freshening southerly winds will move into the southwest during the evening. Afternoon highs of 14 to 16 degrees Celsius. Turning wet and breezy in most places overnight.

Met Eireann says there is some uncertainty over the weather on Friday, but indications suggest some rain or showers in places