KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Horse trainer, Tony Martin's Arodstown Stables to go under the hammer

Coonan Property and Raymond Potterton Auctioneers are delighted to introduce the renowned Arodstown Stables, Summerhill, Co. Meath on approximately 88 acres to the market.

The well-known leading National Hunt trainer, Tony Martin has successfully trained from this base for the past 10 years.

The training establishment will be offered by sale by public auction on Wednesday, September 5 in the Glenroyal Hotel Maynooth at 3pm.

Arodstown Stables has produced almost 400 winners in the last decade from these facilities including a selection of Cheltenham winners for many of the leading National Hunt owners.

The property, which is all of good quality free draining lands, contains a prime residence, three American style barns laid out in units of 30, 24 as well as 16 boxes and two all weather gallops.

One is a six-furlong straight gallops (carpet based), while the second is an ‘equitrack’ similar to what is used for all weather racing at Dundalk.

So it is no surprise that it is very much a state-of-the-art horse training establishment.

Most of the facilities are less than seven years old, including the main house and staff accommodation.

Other facilities at Arodstown Stables include a large shed for shavings, various tack and feed rooms, an administration building and a large eight-bedroomed staff quarters.

The residence at Arodstown was built just five years ago to a very high specification.

It has underfloor heating throughout, a south facing conservatory, spacious living rooms, a first-floor office and five spacious second floor bedrooms with bathroom facilities that include a jacuzzi.

The property is to be offered for sale in six lots as follows: Lot 1 — Straight gallop on 23.8 acres (includes and office and stable block).

Lot 2 — Circular Gallop on 42.12 acres with 40 stables (2 blocks) feed house drying room and tack room.

Lot 3 — Main Residence on 6 acres

Lot 4 — 15.6 Acres

Lot 5 — Staff residence on 0.27 acres

Lot 6 — The Entire on. 87.79 acres. This is a unique opportunity to acquire a prime equine property suitable in its entirety as a going concern or alternatively in smaller lots to suit all equine uses. For further information Contact Philip Byrne/Willie Coonan of Coonan Property at 01-6286128 or Stephen Barry of Raymond Potterton auctioneers at 046-9027666.