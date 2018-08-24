Papal visit: Kildare Jesuits to meet Pope Francis

Kildare’s Jesuit priests will be busy this weekend as the first Jesuit pope, Pope Francis, visits Ireland.

Br Charlie Connor, Fr Michael Sheil and Fr Michael McGuckian will be part of a group of Irish Jesuits who will meet the Pope at the Papal Nunciature tomorrow evening, Saturday, August 25, said Aine Corcoran, a spokesperson for Clongowes Wood College, the Clane-based Jesuit school.

Fr Barney McGuckian is at the RDS promoting the Pioneer stand and will be at Croke Park and the Phoenix Park.

Fr Willie Reynolds, who is due to transfer to Galway next week, will be at Croke Park and the Phoenix Park.