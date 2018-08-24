New extension for Coill Dubh National School

Coill Dubh National School will receive funding for two new mainstream classrooms and the refurbishment of two current mainstream classrooms to accommodate two Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) classes

Kildare South TD, Martin Heydon welcomed confirmation of the funding as sanctioned by the NCSE.

“This is very welcome news for Principal Joe Leacy, his staff and pupils in Coill Dubh. Joe has fought for some time for special classes at the school and this increased provision will mean that local children who require additional support can access that locally and not have to travel to bigger towns” Deputy Heydon said.

“There is great community spirits in Coill Dubh and I’m delighted to see such a significant investment by Government in the future of that community. This local investment is part of the Additional Accommodation Scheme through the Department of Education and Skills. The purpose of the scheme is to ensure that essential classroom accommodation is available to cater for pupils enrolled each year and where the need cannot be met by the school’s existing accommodation."