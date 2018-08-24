Kildare gardai appeal for witnesses to fatal Monasterevin crash

Gardaí in Kildare are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the R445 near Monasterevin Co Kildare on Friday, August 17.

The collision occurred at approximately 2.15pm and involved a black Isuzu crew cab 4x4 vehicle and a motorcyclist. Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information or drivers who may have ‘Dash Cam’ footage to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045- 521222, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

They are particularly anxious to speak to the driver of a silver Nissan Micra which was travelling behind the Isuzu in the direction of Monasterevin.